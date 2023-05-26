Share on email (opens in new window)

Wicker Park Fest in 2019. Photo courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

It's the unofficial start of the best season in Chicago: street festival season!

Why it matters: The traditional closing of streets to erect white tents, stages and kids' bouncy houses is among the city's best summer traditions.

State of play: Axios readers chose the top 10 street festivals in town.

And remember: It's just a suggested donation.

Photo courtesy of the Old Town Art Fair

Details: This early June festival bills itself as one of the nation's oldest art fairs, embedded along beautiful Old Town side streets.

The fair presents a mixture of art, community and architecture, along with beers in plastic cups.

Best part: The architecture. The houses on the side streets of Old Town are some of the best in Chicago.

When: June 10th & 11th on Wisconsin Street just west of Lincoln Park.

People shop for books at Printers Row Lit Fest in 2017. Photo: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Details: Printers Row Lit Fest is all about the books. It shuts down Plymouth and the surrounding South Loop streets to feature local vendors and literature events.

Best part: Big time authors usually do live discussions and events.

When: September 9th & 10th in Printer's Row.

Photo courtesy of Andersonville Midsommarfest

Details: Clark Street in Andersonville gets rerouted to accommodate this mammoth street festival. It features live music, local food and a Swedish flair.

It's a classic Chicago festival.

Best part: Rollerskating.

When: June 9-11th along Clark Street in Andersonville.

4. Sheffield Garden Walk

Poster courtesy of Sheffield Garden Walk

Details: The Sheffield Garden Walk combines gawking at Lincoln Park yards and enjoying live music. The famed festival is making its triumphant return this year after taking a couple years off due to the pandemic.

Best part: The gardens, duh.

When: July 15th along Sheffield between Webster and Fullerton in Lincoln Park.

Photo courtesy of the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council

Details: Fiesta del Sol boasts being the largest Latino street festival in the country, taking over Cermak Road in Pilsen.

Best part: The music and the food are great, but this festival has old school carnival rides.

When: July 27-30th along an eight block stretch of Cermak Road.

Photo courtesy of the 57th Street Art Fair

Details: Hyde Park has a number of great street festivals, but the best one takes place along 57th Street. It's been showcasing one of Chicago's primo neighborhoods for over 75 years.

Best part: The art! And taking in Hyde Park.

When: June 3rd & 4th along 57th Street between Woodlawn and Kenwood Avenues.

Photo courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

Details: Wicker Park Fest is more like a music festival, but it takes over Milwaukee Avenue to feature all the great businesses along that stretch.

Best part: There's usually a great band or two.

When: July 28th-30th on Milwaukee Ave. between Damen and Ashland Avenues.

Photo courtesy of Do Division, taken by Niko Sulek.

Details: Do Division blocks Division in Wicker Park near Damen Avenue to bring revelers awesome food, drink and even family fun.

The live bands and performances are curated by The Empty Bottle and Subterranean.

Best part: Fashion shows.

When: June 2nd-4th on Division between Leavitt Street and Damen Avenue.

Photo courtesy of StarEvents

Details: The West Loop street festival features live music, but the draw here is tasting some of the neighborhood's best restaurants.

Best part: It's gotta be the food. And Digable Planets are headlining.

When: June 16th-18th along Randolph Street between Halsted Street and Racine Avenue.

Photo courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

Details: This Taylor Street festival brings out all the authentic Italian restaurants and shops in Little Italy.

Best part: The ice.

When: August 17th-20th on Taylor Street in the heart of Little Italy.