10 top street festivals in Chicago

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a street festival

Wicker Park Fest in 2019. Photo courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

It's the unofficial start of the best season in Chicago: street festival season!

Why it matters: The traditional closing of streets to erect white tents, stages and kids' bouncy houses is among the city's best summer traditions.

State of play: Axios readers chose the top 10 street festivals in town.

And remember: It's just a suggested donation.

1. Old Town Art Fair
Photo of a street festival
Photo courtesy of the Old Town Art Fair

Details: This early June festival bills itself as one of the nation's oldest art fairs, embedded along beautiful Old Town side streets.

  • The fair presents a mixture of art, community and architecture, along with beers in plastic cups.

Best part: The architecture. The houses on the side streets of Old Town are some of the best in Chicago.

When: June 10th & 11th on Wisconsin Street just west of Lincoln Park.

2. Printers Row Lit Fest
Photo of people browsing at a tent during a street festival
People shop for books at Printers Row Lit Fest in 2017. Photo: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Details: Printers Row Lit Fest is all about the books. It shuts down Plymouth and the surrounding South Loop streets to feature local vendors and literature events.

Best part: Big time authors usually do live discussions and events.

When: September 9th & 10th in Printer's Row.

3. Andersonville Midsommarfest
Photo of people in the street during a street festival
Photo courtesy of Andersonville Midsommarfest

Details: Clark Street in Andersonville gets rerouted to accommodate this mammoth street festival. It features live music, local food and a Swedish flair.

  • It's a classic Chicago festival.

Best part: Rollerskating.

When: June 9-11th along Clark Street in Andersonville.

4. Sheffield Garden Walk
A poster for the Sheffield Garden Walk
Poster courtesy of Sheffield Garden Walk

Details: The Sheffield Garden Walk combines gawking at Lincoln Park yards and enjoying live music. The famed festival is making its triumphant return this year after taking a couple years off due to the pandemic.

Best part: The gardens, duh.

When: July 15th along Sheffield between Webster and Fullerton in Lincoln Park.

5. Fiesta del Sol
Photo of a street festival
Photo courtesy of the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council

Details: Fiesta del Sol boasts being the largest Latino street festival in the country, taking over Cermak Road in Pilsen.

Best part: The music and the food are great, but this festival has old school carnival rides.

When: July 27-30th along an eight block stretch of Cermak Road.

6. 57th Street Art Fair
Photo of a street festival
Photo courtesy of the 57th Street Art Fair

Details: Hyde Park has a number of great street festivals, but the best one takes place along 57th Street. It's been showcasing one of Chicago's primo neighborhoods for over 75 years.

Best part: The art! And taking in Hyde Park.

When: June 3rd & 4th along 57th Street between Woodlawn and Kenwood Avenues.

7. Wicker Park Fest
Photo of a street festival
Photo courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

Details: Wicker Park Fest is more like a music festival, but it takes over Milwaukee Avenue to feature all the great businesses along that stretch.

Best part: There's usually a great band or two.

When: July 28th-30th on Milwaukee Ave. between Damen and Ashland Avenues.

8. Do Division Street festival
Photo of band playing to a crowd at a street festival.
Photo courtesy of Do Division, taken by Niko Sulek.

Details: Do Division blocks Division in Wicker Park near Damen Avenue to bring revelers awesome food, drink and even family fun.

  • The live bands and performances are curated by The Empty Bottle and Subterranean.

Best part: Fashion shows.

When: June 2nd-4th on Division between Leavitt Street and Damen Avenue.

9. Taste of Randolph Street
Photo of people walking through a street festival.
Photo courtesy of StarEvents

Details: The West Loop street festival features live music, but the draw here is tasting some of the neighborhood's best restaurants.

Best part: It's gotta be the food. And Digable Planets are headlining.

When: June 16th-18th along Randolph Street between Halsted Street and Racine Avenue.

10. Taylor Street Festa Italiana
Photo of a street festival
Photo courtesy of Onesti Entertainment

Details: This Taylor Street festival brings out all the authentic Italian restaurants and shops in Little Italy.

Best part: The ice.

When: August 17th-20th on Taylor Street in the heart of Little Italy.

