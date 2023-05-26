10 top street festivals in Chicago
It's the unofficial start of the best season in Chicago: street festival season!
Why it matters: The traditional closing of streets to erect white tents, stages and kids' bouncy houses is among the city's best summer traditions.
State of play: Axios readers chose the top 10 street festivals in town.
And remember: It's just a suggested donation.
1. Old Town Art Fair
Details: This early June festival bills itself as one of the nation's oldest art fairs, embedded along beautiful Old Town side streets.
- The fair presents a mixture of art, community and architecture, along with beers in plastic cups.
Best part: The architecture. The houses on the side streets of Old Town are some of the best in Chicago.
When: June 10th & 11th on Wisconsin Street just west of Lincoln Park.
2. Printers Row Lit Fest
Details: Printers Row Lit Fest is all about the books. It shuts down Plymouth and the surrounding South Loop streets to feature local vendors and literature events.
Best part: Big time authors usually do live discussions and events.
When: September 9th & 10th in Printer's Row.
3. Andersonville Midsommarfest
Details: Clark Street in Andersonville gets rerouted to accommodate this mammoth street festival. It features live music, local food and a Swedish flair.
- It's a classic Chicago festival.
Best part: Rollerskating.
When: June 9-11th along Clark Street in Andersonville.
4. Sheffield Garden Walk
Details: The Sheffield Garden Walk combines gawking at Lincoln Park yards and enjoying live music. The famed festival is making its triumphant return this year after taking a couple years off due to the pandemic.
Best part: The gardens, duh.
When: July 15th along Sheffield between Webster and Fullerton in Lincoln Park.
5. Fiesta del Sol
Details: Fiesta del Sol boasts being the largest Latino street festival in the country, taking over Cermak Road in Pilsen.
Best part: The music and the food are great, but this festival has old school carnival rides.
When: July 27-30th along an eight block stretch of Cermak Road.
6. 57th Street Art Fair
Details: Hyde Park has a number of great street festivals, but the best one takes place along 57th Street. It's been showcasing one of Chicago's primo neighborhoods for over 75 years.
Best part: The art! And taking in Hyde Park.
When: June 3rd & 4th along 57th Street between Woodlawn and Kenwood Avenues.
7. Wicker Park Fest
Details: Wicker Park Fest is more like a music festival, but it takes over Milwaukee Avenue to feature all the great businesses along that stretch.
Best part: There's usually a great band or two.
When: July 28th-30th on Milwaukee Ave. between Damen and Ashland Avenues.
8. Do Division Street festival
Details: Do Division blocks Division in Wicker Park near Damen Avenue to bring revelers awesome food, drink and even family fun.
- The live bands and performances are curated by The Empty Bottle and Subterranean.
Best part: Fashion shows.
When: June 2nd-4th on Division between Leavitt Street and Damen Avenue.
9. Taste of Randolph Street
Details: The West Loop street festival features live music, but the draw here is tasting some of the neighborhood's best restaurants.
Best part: It's gotta be the food. And Digable Planets are headlining.
When: June 16th-18th along Randolph Street between Halsted Street and Racine Avenue.
10. Taylor Street Festa Italiana
Details: This Taylor Street festival brings out all the authentic Italian restaurants and shops in Little Italy.
Best part: The ice.
When: August 17th-20th on Taylor Street in the heart of Little Italy.
