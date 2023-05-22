Vote for Chicago's best street festivals

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's the unofficial start of the best season in Chicago: street festival season!

Why it matters: The traditional closing of streets to erect white tents, stages and kids' bouncy houses is among the city's best summer traditions.

State of play: Most start after Memorial Day, so we're pitting them against one another this week to crown the city's supreme street festival.

We narrowed the hundreds of events this summer to a top 16. It's not a perfect science, but we feel we've represented well.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: We're not including Taste of Chicago or the bigger festivals that surround the parades.

The other rule: It has to take place on the street. That eliminates some heavy hitters like the Silver Room Block Party (now at Oakwood Beach) and Taste of Polonia (parking lot of the Copernicus Center).

Also, no suburbs.

First-round voting can be found here. We'll keep it open until 4pm.