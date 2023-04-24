Tournament: Vote for Chicago's best park

The Crown Fountain video sculpture in Millennium Park. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Each month, we bring you a no-holds-barred tournament to celebrate all things Chicago.

State of play: Last month, it was Chicago's best sports team, and before that downtown's best building.

This month's is a doozy: Chicago's best park.

Zoom out: Our "city in a garden" boasts parks known around the world for their exquisite design, prodigious green space and breathtaking views.

Context: Given that there are over 600 city parks, it was hard to narrow the tournament list to a top 16. But we did our best to compile an eclectic array of favorites (Lincoln and Grant Parks) and underdogs (Winnemac, Ping Tom) and, of course, Monica's secret love (Olive Park).

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Of note: We did not (for the most part) feature the lakefront nor trails like The 606.

Yesterday we asked you for your recommendations, which included:

Michael C.: "River Park runs from Lawrence to Bryn Mawr, and it is one of Chicago's hidden gems. It has the Chicago River running through it and a wonderful nature path that you can run on, bike and walk your dog."

"River Park runs from Lawrence to Bryn Mawr, and it is one of Chicago's hidden gems. It has the Chicago River running through it and a wonderful nature path that you can run on, bike and walk your dog." Diane D.: "Ping Tom Park in Chinatown is just magical! Like a secret garden in the middle of Chicago. And little Cottontail Park at 15th and Dearborn is a well utilized gem that many people have no idea is there."

"Ping Tom Park in Chinatown is just magical! Like a secret garden in the middle of Chicago. And little Cottontail Park at 15th and Dearborn is a well utilized gem that many people have no idea is there." Gene T.: "The jewel of Chicago: Lincoln Park."

Voting for the first round is open till 4pm on Monday. Vote!