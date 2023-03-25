4 ways to enjoy spring in Chicago this year
Ah, spring is finally here. It's that glorious time of year when the snow is gone (maybe) and everything turns green.
The big picture: We put together a few ideas for you to enjoy the elusive spring months in Chicago.
1. 🎭 Experience the arts (and Taylor Swift)
Here's a look at shows, festivals and concerts to keep you dancing, singing and cheering this spring.
🎪 Festivals
- The Chicago Blues Festival will take place June 8-11. The festival will spotlight performers from multiple genres, including soul, R&B, gospel, rock and hip-hop. Admission is free.
- Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas, running the same weekend, includes the annual Puerto Rican Day People’s Parade in “Puerto Rico Town” on Division Street, as well as a festival and carnival after the parade.
- The Old Town Art Fair takes place June 10-11, featuring more than 200 artists.
- You can start visiting the Jackson Park cherry blossoms now, but the best time to see them is in mid-April (weather permitting), according to Justin and Monica.
🎵 Concerts
- Nick Cannon hosts the Future Superstar Tour 2023 at House of Blues, March 30.
- John Mayer will arrive at the United Center on March 31 for his solo tour.
- Blink-182 will be at the United Center May 6 and 7.
- Lizzo brings her Special 2our tour to the United Center on May 17.
- Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to Soldier Field in June. Tickets are ... a little hard to find.
- Fall Out Boy plays Wrigley Field on June 21.
🎬 Film and theater
Throughout March, you can see performances of "Annie" at the Cadillac Palace.
- "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" runs through April 2 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.
- Disney’s “Aladdin” will be at Cadillac Palace Theatre from May 17-28.
Major movies are dropping in cinemas this spring, including:
- "John Wick: Chapter 4” (March 24)
- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (April 5)
- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 5)
- "Fast X” (May 19)
- "The Little Mermaid” (May 26)
2. ☀️ Say hi to the sky
Warmer days are ahead. Here's how to get in touch with nature this spring.
- Check out our guide for great walking trails near Chicago.
- Celebrate the planet by visiting the Earth Day Fair at Dvorak (Anton) Park or participating in the Rotary Earth Day Cleanup at Grant Park.
- Check out our guide from last year on other Earth Day activities.
3. 🧺 Eat outside
Calumet Park in the Eastside community is an 181-acre park along the lake where you can eat amid shady groves and green grass. And it’s got the closest free parking to the lake. Don’t forget to try the fried fish from Calumet Fisheries.
31st Street Harbor in the Chicago Park District may be a harbor, but it’s got a green space and plaza with picnic tables and grassy knolls for waiting. Yes, there’s parking too.
Skokie Lagoon is a North suburban gem of 894 acres where you can hike, bike and canoe. Plenty of picnic areas here for your food, too.
4. ⚾ Sports, sports everywhere
Most pro teams here have games running through the rest of spring.
- 🏀 The Bulls are wrapping up their season, and the playoffs are in sight. The final home regular-season game is April 9 at the United Center.
- 🏒 The Blackhawks wrap up their season on April 13. Playoffs look … unlikely.
- ⚾ The Cubs and White Sox will make their home debuts on March 30, and April 3, respectively.
- ⚽ Don't forget about the Chicago Fire, whose season began early in March and has games throughout the spring and summer.
