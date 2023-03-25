1 hour ago - Things to Do

4 ways to enjoy spring in Chicago this year

Herb Scribner
A boy walking in Chicago.

Cool down — and feel like a kid again — at Crown Fountain in Millennium Park. Photo: Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ah, spring is finally here. It's that glorious time of year when the snow is gone (maybe) and everything turns green.

The big picture: We put together a few ideas for you to enjoy the elusive spring months in Chicago.

1. 🎭 Experience the arts (and Taylor Swift)
Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Here's a look at shows, festivals and concerts to keep you dancing, singing and cheering this spring.

🎪 Festivals
🎵 Concerts
🎬 Film and theater

Throughout March, you can see performances of "Annie" at the Cadillac Palace.

Major movies are dropping in cinemas this spring, including:

2. ☀️ Say hi to the sky
Chicago skyline view from the BP Pedestrian Bridge in Chicago, Illinois,
Chicago skyline view. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Warmer days are ahead. Here's how to get in touch with nature this spring.

3. 🧺 Eat outside

Calumet Park in the Eastside community is an 181-acre park along the lake where you can eat amid shady groves and green grass. And it’s got the closest free parking to the lake. Don’t forget to try the fried fish from Calumet Fisheries.

31st Street Harbor in the Chicago Park District may be a harbor, but it’s got a green space and plaza with picnic tables and grassy knolls for waiting. Yes, there’s parking too.

Skokie Lagoon is a North suburban gem of 894 acres where you can hike, bike and canoe. Plenty of picnic areas here for your food, too.

4. ⚾ Sports, sports everywhere
A general view of Wrigley Field at sunset.
A view from the "cheap seats" of Wrigley Field at sunset. Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Most pro teams here have games running through the rest of spring.

  • 🏀 The Bulls are wrapping up their season, and the playoffs are in sight. The final home regular-season game is April 9 at the United Center.
  • 🏒 The Blackhawks wrap up their season on April 13. Playoffs look … unlikely.
  • ⚾ The Cubs and White Sox will make their home debuts on March 30, and April 3, respectively.
  • ⚽ Don't forget about the Chicago Fire, whose season began early in March and has games throughout the spring and summer.
