Happy Earth Day, one day after a new study declared Chicago's air some of the most polluted in the nation.

All the more reason to check out green-minded events that start today but roll through the weekend and beyond.

🌊 Beach lovers: Sign up for one of the Great Lakes Alliance's "Adopt-A-Beach" cleanup events.

🌲 Forest fans: Register for an Earth Day cleanup at several Forest Preserve locations, including Schiller Woods today or Beaubien Woods on Saturday.

🎨 Art enthusiasts: Check out the new Sentrock Earth Day mural on the side of the ABC-TV building on State Street.

♻️ Declutterers: Bring electronics, textiles, books, and more for recycling at Brookfield Zoo's Party for the Planet Saturday.

🐞 Buggy types: Head to Logan Square's Insect Asylum today for a day-long roster of activities from litter pickup and plant potting, to worm classes and a plant exchange.

👩🏻‍🌾 Farm lovers: Enjoy Earth Day at Fischer Farm Saturday morning in Bensenville.

🏞 River supporters: Sign up for Chicago River Day clean-up events on May 14 in 60 area locations.

🌳 Humboldt Parkers: Help clean up the park starting Saturday at 9am at an event run by Literally Outside and the Chicago Park District.

👨‍👨‍👦‍👦 Families with kids will dig the Commercial Club Park clean up on Saturday.

Be smart: Neighborhood groups can always call 311 to borrow clean-up equipment from the city for community clean-up days.