3 great walking trails near Chicago
Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in.
- Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Chicago Lakefront Trail
With scenic parks and skyline views right by the water, this is a can't-miss trail.
- Surfaces: Paved.
- Length: 17.6 miles
- Parking: Trailheads are at E. 71st. Street & S. Shore Dr. (US 41), West Ardmore Avenue, and North Sheridan Road.
Busse Woods Loop Trail
Spend some time on the trails and maybe encounter some elk.
- Surfaces: Paved.
- Length: 11.2 miles
- Parking: Elk Grove Village.
DuPage County Regional Trail
For those days you want to switch up your neighborhood walk, this easy 4.9-miler should do the trick.
- Surfaces: Partially paved.
- Length: 4.9 miles
- Parking: 3S530 Second St., Warrenville
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.