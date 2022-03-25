3 great walking trails near Chicago

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in.

Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

With scenic parks and skyline views right by the water, this is a can't-miss trail.

Surfaces: Paved.

Paved. Length: 17.6 miles

17.6 miles Parking: Trailheads are at E. 71st. Street & S. Shore Dr. (US 41), West Ardmore Avenue, and North Sheridan Road.

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Spend some time on the trails and maybe encounter some elk.

Surfaces: Paved.

Paved. Length: 11.2 miles

11.2 miles Parking: Elk Grove Village.

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

For those days you want to switch up your neighborhood walk, this easy 4.9-miler should do the trick.

Surfaces: Partially paved.

Partially paved. Length: 4.9 miles

4.9 miles Parking: 3S530 Second St., Warrenville