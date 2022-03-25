50 mins ago - Things to Do

3 great walking trails near Chicago

Brianna Crane
chicago lakefront trail
Chicago Lakefront Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in.

  • Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Chicago Lakefront Trail

With scenic parks and skyline views right by the water, this is a can't-miss trail.

  • Surfaces: Paved.
  • Length: 17.6 miles
  • Parking: Trailheads are at E. 71st. Street & S. Shore Dr. (US 41), West Ardmore Avenue, and North Sheridan Road.
Chicago Lakefront Trail
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Busse Woods Loop Trail

Spend some time on the trails and maybe encounter some elk.

  • Surfaces: Paved.
  • Length: 11.2 miles
  • Parking: Elk Grove Village.
busse woods loop trail
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
DuPage County Regional Trail

For those days you want to switch up your neighborhood walk, this easy 4.9-miler should do the trick.

  • Surfaces: Partially paved.
  • Length: 4.9 miles
  • Parking: 3S530 Second St., Warrenville
DuPage County Regional Trail chicago
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more