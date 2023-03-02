Chicago gas prices are cheaper this year

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Chicago drivers spent an average of $3.71 for a gallon of gas in February, per GasBuddy data. That's about a 7% drop from the same time last year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

Nationally, gas cost about $3.40/gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

The big picture: Cheaper gas is good news for U.S. consumers, especially commuters.

Yes, but: Lower prices may disincentivize drivers from switching to more efficient cars, going electric or embracing public transit — all of which can have big environmental benefits.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, making them particularly sensitive to gas prices — especially as other basic goods get more expensive.

When gas is high, many Americans blame whoever's sitting in the Oval Office — even though, as Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, the president lacks significant control over the cost of commodities priced on global markets, oil included.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude cost around $76 in late February, down from about $122 in June 2022.

Oil prices spiked last year amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and economic sanctions against Russia — a major oil producer — that followed.

While the fighting drags on, oil markets have largely stabilized, as CNN reports.

Reality check: As Axios' Joann Muller recently found, charging up an EV isn't always significantly cheaper than filling a tank with gasoline — especially on road trips.