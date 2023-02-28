Congratulations, you have successfully made it to Election Day without being buried alive in shiny cardboard mailers.

Why it matters: Even if many municipal races will advance to runoffs, votes cast today will have huge effects on Chicago and the surrounding area for the next four years.

Be smart: If you still haven't made up your mind, or even glanced at who's running, we've got you covered.

Where: Find the list of local voting locations here.

When: Polls open at 6am and close at 7pm.

If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by today.

Who: All Chicago residents 18 and older can vote, and same-day provisional registration and voting is allowed with proper ID.

What's next: We will have all the available results of the mayoral and aldermanic races bright and early tomorrow in this newsletter.