Congratulations, you have successfully made it to Election Day without being buried alive in shiny cardboard mailers.
Why it matters: Even if many municipal races will advance to runoffs, votes cast today will have huge effects on Chicago and the surrounding area for the next four years.
Be smart: If you still haven't made up your mind, or even glanced at who's running, we've got you covered.
Where: Find the list of local voting locations here.
When: Polls open at 6am and close at 7pm.
- If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by today.
Who: All Chicago residents 18 and older can vote, and same-day provisional registration and voting is allowed with proper ID.
What's next: We will have all the available results of the mayoral and aldermanic races bright and early tomorrow in this newsletter.
