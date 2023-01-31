Why Chicago should be chosen for the 2024 DNC over Atlanta
The Democratic National Committee is reportedly close to deciding on the host city for its 2024 convention.
- Last week, the DNC told Houston the city was out of the running, and sources tell us that Atlanta and Chicago remain the front-runners.
Why Chicago: We might not live in a swing city (or state), but Chicago always delivers a memorable DNC convention.
- Who can forget 1968? OK, maybe we should.
- But, hey, in 1996 we got Al Gore to do the Macarena and sent Bill Clinton to a second term.
What's more: We offer central transportation advantages and copious world-class restaurants and entertainment options.
- Chicago hosts the James Beard Awards, Lollapalooza and a gazillion street festivals. We know how to put on summer jams.
- The United Center was a lucky charm for the DNC in '96 and can be again.
Why not Atlanta: First off, there's one highway to get in and out. Do you really want your state's delegation stuck in traffic while everyone else is voting for the nominee?
- Also, why let a Republican-run state reap the financial benefits of a Democratic event?
- The Falcons, Hawks and the University of Georgia's colors are red. Enough said.
- And isn't it really hot in Atlanta?
Fun facts:
- Chicago holds the record for most political conventions (25).
- The origin of the "smoke-filled room" comes from the 1920 Republican Convention in Chicago.
- Did you know that indicted Ald. Ed Burke is a political convention historian? He wrote a book about it.
Axios Atlanta's thought bubble: "Chicago doesn't have a museum centered on a soft drink, a giant chicken with rotating eyes or a faux Arc de Triomphe. In other words: culture. (Kidding.)
