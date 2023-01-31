60 mins ago - News

Why Chicago should be chosen for the 2024 DNC over Atlanta

Justin Kaufmann
Bill Clinton at a convention

President Bill Clinton gives a thumbs up signal to an audience member following his acceptance speech at the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Photo: Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee is reportedly close to deciding on the host city for its 2024 convention.

  • Last week, the DNC told Houston the city was out of the running, and sources tell us that Atlanta and Chicago remain the front-runners.

Why Chicago: We might not live in a swing city (or state), but Chicago always delivers a memorable DNC convention.

What's more: We offer central transportation advantages and copious world-class restaurants and entertainment options.

  • Chicago hosts the James Beard Awards, Lollapalooza and a gazillion street festivals. We know how to put on summer jams.
  • The United Center was a lucky charm for the DNC in '96 and can be again.

Why not Atlanta: First off, there's one highway to get in and out. Do you really want your state's delegation stuck in traffic while everyone else is voting for the nominee?

  • Also, why let a Republican-run state reap the financial benefits of a Democratic event?
  • The Falcons, Hawks and the University of Georgia's colors are red. Enough said.
  • And isn't it really hot in Atlanta?

Fun facts:

Axios Atlanta's thought bubble: "Chicago doesn't have a museum centered on a soft drink, a giant chicken with rotating eyes or a faux Arc de Triomphe. In other words: culture. (Kidding.)

Why Atlanta thinks they should get the convention

