President Bill Clinton gives a thumbs up signal to an audience member following his acceptance speech at the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Photo: Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee is reportedly close to deciding on the host city for its 2024 convention.

Last week, the DNC told Houston the city was out of the running, and sources tell us that Atlanta and Chicago remain the front-runners.

Why Chicago: We might not live in a swing city (or state), but Chicago always delivers a memorable DNC convention.

What's more: We offer central transportation advantages and copious world-class restaurants and entertainment options.

Chicago hosts the James Beard Awards, Lollapalooza and a gazillion street festivals. We know how to put on summer jams.

The United Center was a lucky charm for the DNC in '96 and can be again.

Why not Atlanta: First off, there's one highway to get in and out. Do you really want your state's delegation stuck in traffic while everyone else is voting for the nominee?

Also, why let a Republican-run state reap the financial benefits of a Democratic event?

The Falcons, Hawks and the University of Georgia's colors are red. Enough said.

And isn't it really hot in Atlanta?

Fun facts:

Chicago holds the record for most political conventions (25).

The origin of the "smoke-filled room" comes from the 1920 Republican Convention in Chicago.

Did you know that indicted Ald. Ed Burke is a political convention historian? He wrote a book about it.

Axios Atlanta's thought bubble: "Chicago doesn't have a museum centered on a soft drink, a giant chicken with rotating eyes or a faux Arc de Triomphe. In other words: culture. (Kidding.)

Why Atlanta thinks they should get the convention