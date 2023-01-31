Our last Democratic National Convention. The Rev. Jesse Jackson with nominee Michael Dukakis on July 18, 1988. Photo: Karen Engstrom/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee is reportedly close to making a decision on the host city for the 2024 convention.

Last week, the DNC told Houston the city was out of the running, and sources tell us that Atlanta and Chicago are the frontrunners.

Today, Axios reporters from each city make an argument for their town.

Why Atlanta: Atlanta played one of the most important roles in the civil rights movement — a point a coalition of political leaders made in a full-page AJC ad when Biden visited the city last month: "Cement your legacy. Choose Atlanta."

✅ We have a fancy stadium, a recently renovated arena and a convention center that’s so big it was used as a makeshift hospital during the pandemic — all within walking distance of each other and 10,000 hotel rooms.

✅ Outkast, Jeezy, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz, Gucci, Tag Team, Future, Kris Kross (yes!). We can keep going.

✅ Democrats don’t need reminding that Georgia voters are responsible for their Senate majority. How about some tax revenue in return? On a visit last summer, DNC chair Jamie Harrison even admitted: “The Democratic Party owes Georgia a whole lot.”

Why not Chicago:

❌ Atlanta has a variety of pizza options. Chicago has a deep pie filled with marinara and cheese, and that's being charitable.

❌ Taking MARTA from the world’s busiest airport to Downtown’s convention district takes roughly 30 minutes. The trip on the "L" from O’Hare to Chicago's convention center takes more than double that.

❌ It doesn’t have a museum centered on a soft drink, a giant chicken with rotating eyes or a faux Arc de Triomphe.

Fun Facts: