Chicago's best music venue tournament: The championship
The final matchup is set, putting us on the brink of crowning the best music venue in Chicago.
Metro vs. Thalia Hall
Metro made it look easy by beating Schubas 65%-35% in the Final Four, but it was a closer battle between Thalia Hall and The Vic (53%-47%).
These versatile clubs host top touring bands, up-and-coming local acts, comedians and more.
- Metro (and its building) have hosted local gatherings since 1927. With about a 1,100-person capacity, it has served as a home club for great local bands like The Smashing Pumpkins and Alkaline Trio.
- The 1892 Pilsen building that houses Thalia Hall is a designated Chicago landmark. The club can seat close to 1,000 and has hosted huge shows, including Dave Chapelle and Superchunk.
Crowning a winner is now up to you! Voting is open until 4:30pm today; check back in tomorrow.
