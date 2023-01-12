Chicago's best music venue tournament: The championship

The Smashing Pumpkins on stage at Metro, 2010. Photo: Lyle A. Waisman/Getty Images

The final matchup is set, putting us on the brink of crowning the best music venue in Chicago.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Metro vs. Thalia Hall

Metro made it look easy by beating Schubas 65%-35% in the Final Four, but it was a closer battle between Thalia Hall and The Vic (53%-47%).

These versatile clubs host top touring bands, up-and-coming local acts, comedians and more.

Metro (and its building) have hosted local gatherings since 1927. With about a 1,100-person capacity, it has served as a home club for great local bands like The Smashing Pumpkins and Alkaline Trio.

The 1892 Pilsen building that houses Thalia Hall is a designated Chicago landmark. The club can seat close to 1,000 and has hosted huge shows, including Dave Chapelle and Superchunk.

Crowning a winner is now up to you! Voting is open until 4:30pm today; check back in tomorrow.