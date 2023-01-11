Chicago's best music venue tournament: Final Four

St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform during an Official Lollapalooza Aftershow at Thalia Hall in 2015. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The second-round votes are in, and we've come down to our final four music venues in the quest to crown a Chicago champion.

Biggest win: Schubas clobbered Reggie's 78%-22% in the Elite Eight.

Closest: The Vic squeaked by Empty Bottle by fewer than 100 votes.

Ready for today's matchups?

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Metro vs. Schubas

No surprise that heavily favored Metro easily defeated Aragon Ballroom — but it will face its biggest challenge so far with Schubas. The two present similar styles of music, with Schubas offering a more intimate setting, being the last tavern standing in the tournament.

Schubas has the best parking of the four remaining clubs (which isn't saying a lot).

The Vic vs. Thalia Hall

This could be one of the toughest matchups yet. The Vic got past the much smaller Empty Bottle, but Thalia Hall matches it more closely in size and scope.

Each club operates as part of a local entertainment group: The Vic under Jam Productions and Thalia Hall under 16 on Center.

Voting is now open until 4:30pm.