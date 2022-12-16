59 mins ago - Things to Do

Great Axios Chicago Gift Guide: Subscriptions

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of two men posing in front of flowers.

Flowers for Dreams co-founders Joseph Dickstein, left, and Steven Dyme in spring 2022. Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

There's nothing quite like the gift of an annual membership, especially if you've already bought home goods or books for the holidays.

  • Here are five options a bit off the beaten path for subscriptions and memberships:
International Museum of Surgical Science
Photo of a fake brain inside a skeleton head.
Brains on display International Museum of Surgical Science. Photo: Alex Garcia/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Museum memberships are probably the most popular in this category, but it's always hard to pick just one.

The Music Box
Photo of the front of a theater and its marquee.
The Music Box during the 58th Chicago International Film Festival in October. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The historic Music Box Theater, at 3373 N. Southport Ave., shows classic films and new indie smashes, as well as hosting the occasional sing-along. Membership gets you discounted tickets and first call on special events.

Flowers for Dreams

Instead of just buying flowers for special occasions, give a subscription for monthly flower delivery. Several local places do it, including Flowers for Dreams.

City Golf Clubs

Even though it's winter and most golf nuts are headed south, it's never too early to think about club memberships for the summer. City golf memberships cover 8 different courses with perks like golfing before the course opens and unlimited driving range access.

Gaming Cafes

Your kids love video games, but you hate that they sit in their room playing it all by their lonesome.

  • Scrims Esports gaming center in Lisle has a membership plan with access to its vast array of consoles and events. Turn your kid into a competitive gamer, and watch them become a millionaire. (We think that's how it works.)
  • Price: Starting at $30 a month.
avatar

