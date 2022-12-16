Great Axios Chicago Gift Guide: Subscriptions

Flowers for Dreams co-founders Joseph Dickstein, left, and Steven Dyme in spring 2022. Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

There's nothing quite like the gift of an annual membership, especially if you've already bought home goods or books for the holidays.

Here are five options a bit off the beaten path for subscriptions and memberships:

International Museum of Surgical Science

Brains on display International Museum of Surgical Science. Photo: Alex Garcia/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Museum memberships are probably the most popular in this category, but it's always hard to pick just one.

Short of signing up for all, we suggest the International Museum of Surgical Science at 1524 N. Lake Shore Drive. It's the only museum in North America dedicated to the science of surgery.

Price: $65 annually for individuals, $100 for families.

The Music Box

The Music Box during the 58th Chicago International Film Festival in October. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The historic Music Box Theater, at 3373 N. Southport Ave., shows classic films and new indie smashes, as well as hosting the occasional sing-along. Membership gets you discounted tickets and first call on special events.

Flowers for Dreams

Instead of just buying flowers for special occasions, give a subscription for monthly flower delivery. Several local places do it, including Flowers for Dreams.

City Golf Clubs

Even though it's winter and most golf nuts are headed south, it's never too early to think about club memberships for the summer. City golf memberships cover 8 different courses with perks like golfing before the course opens and unlimited driving range access.

Gaming Cafes

Your kids love video games, but you hate that they sit in their room playing it all by their lonesome.