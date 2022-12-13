The great Axios Chicago gift guide: Best new books

You can find "Pizza For Everyone" at the Buddy Store in the Cultural Center as pictured here. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

If you haven't shopped for your favorite Chicagophiles yet, we've got you covered.

This week we'll be rolling out some top picks for locally themed gifts in different categories, starting today with the Chicago bookworm on your list.

🍕 "Pizza For Everyone": Organized like a church cookbook for tavern pizza lovers, this brainchild of Crust Fund Pizza founder John Carruthers includes essays and recipes by local luminaries on all things Chicago pizza. $35 at the Buddy Store and online.

🏛 "Who is the City For?" by former Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin with photographs by current Sun-Times architecture critic Lee Bey. This collection of Kamin's columns of the last decade takes on Trump, Lincoln Yards, inequity and more. $29

🕵️"Back in the D.D.R.": In his eighth book, media writer, Cubs fan and former radio broadcaster Rick Kaemfer offers a Cold War spy thriller informed by his German childhood. $20

📆 "Every Goddamn Day" compiles essays by Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg pegged to each day of the year, offering a perfect New Year's gift. $25

🕯 "Beacons in the Darkness": Longtime Sun-Times writer Dave Hoekstra profiles small-town papers in Illinois and around the country that are working to save local journalism with innovative community building ideas. $17.26

🍰 "The Eli's Cheesecake Cookbook": This new updated edition includes 100 recipes and variations on the classic Chicago cheesecake. $30

📪 Write to us with your favorite Chicago-themed gifts for our list next week.