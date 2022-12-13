The great Axios Chicago gift guide: Best new books
If you haven't shopped for your favorite Chicagophiles yet, we've got you covered.
- This week we'll be rolling out some top picks for locally themed gifts in different categories, starting today with the Chicago bookworm on your list.
🍕 "Pizza For Everyone": Organized like a church cookbook for tavern pizza lovers, this brainchild of Crust Fund Pizza founder John Carruthers includes essays and recipes by local luminaries on all things Chicago pizza. $35 at the Buddy Store and online.
🏛 "Who is the City For?" by former Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin with photographs by current Sun-Times architecture critic Lee Bey. This collection of Kamin's columns of the last decade takes on Trump, Lincoln Yards, inequity and more. $29
🕵️"Back in the D.D.R.": In his eighth book, media writer, Cubs fan and former radio broadcaster Rick Kaemfer offers a Cold War spy thriller informed by his German childhood. $20
📆 "Every Goddamn Day" compiles essays by Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg pegged to each day of the year, offering a perfect New Year's gift. $25
🕯 "Beacons in the Darkness": Longtime Sun-Times writer Dave Hoekstra profiles small-town papers in Illinois and around the country that are working to save local journalism with innovative community building ideas. $17.26
🍰 "The Eli's Cheesecake Cookbook": This new updated edition includes 100 recipes and variations on the classic Chicago cheesecake. $30
📪 Write to us with your favorite Chicago-themed gifts for our list next week.
