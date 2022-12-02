Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg shares his perfect Chicago day

Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg has come out with yet another book, this one called "Every Goddamn Day," in which he presents 366 vignettes keyed to the days of the year.

What they're saying: "I included moments in city history that fascinate me," Steinberg tells Axios. "But I kept finding stories that I had no idea about until forced to find something to match a specific date."

"For instance: The first public showing of videotape was in Chicago."

Steinberg, who lives in Northbrook, has been writing his blog and a Sun-Times column for decades, so he's well-versed on a perfect day in Chicago:

☕️ Breakfast: "Lou Mitchell's on Jackson. Hot coffee, thick Greek raisin toast — honestly that's enough, but we can celebrate with a mozzarella and spinach omelet, well-done ..."

🏢 Morning activity: "Stroll over to the new Sun-Times newsroom at the Old Post Office. The building was an abandoned white elephant for so long, it's great to see it restored and pristine; really, it's like working in a Bruce McCall illustration."

🥗 Lunch: "Over the summer, I like meeting people at the Cliff Dwellers Club — eating on their capacious deck, overlooking Millennium Park."

📚 Afternoon activity: "Working on my latest book, I'd sometimes head up to the Newberry Library, where I'm a scholar-in-residence. It's right on Washington Square Park, a great place to take a break and people watch."

Dumplings at Qing Xiang Yuan. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🍽 Dinner: "I have two sons in their mid-20s, and they're excellent bird dogs for new places. Under their direction I've found myself eating everywhere from Omakase Yume to Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings, from Elske to Girl and the Goat, from Green Street Smoked Meats to Au Cheval. (I think that dad paying inspires them to ratchet up the price point.)"

🎭 Evening activity: "I'm a theater buff, or was before COVID, and while I know I'll be getting excellent stuff at Chicago Shakespeare or the Goodman, there's a special thrill in heading up a grubby staircase in Wicker Park and being fairly certain you're going to see something fresh and fantastic in a raw 50-person performance space."