In a Siskel & Ebert-esque matchup, architecture critics Blair Kamin and Lee Bey are hosting a panel at Printers Row Lit Fest this Sunday at 5pm.

State of play: Kamin and Bey covered the architecture beat as rivals at the Tribune and Sun Times, respectively, for years. But this year, they teamed up on a new book titled "Who Is the City For?"

Bey's pictures accompany 50 of Kamin's Tribune columns from the last decade, including his takes on Trump Tower and Lincoln Yards.

The hope is to show "that for all of its challenges and inequities, Chicago is still a beautiful and relevant city," Bey says.

The latest: Kamin gave us his Best Day Ever in Chicago, and we'll give you Lee's when the book is released Nov. 16.

Lee Bey and Blair Kamin. Photo courtesy of Lee Bey

🥯 Breakfast: "I'd start at The Bagel, preceded by watching the sunrise over Lake Michigan and going for a swim in the lake. There's nothing like immersing yourself in its vastness — all that water, all that sky! Having burned off several hundred calories with a mile-long open-water swim, I could justify ordering a salami omelet, with a bagel and cream cheese on the side."

🚵 Morning activity: "Despite the swim, I'd still feel guilty about breakfast, so I'd do a long bike ride on the lakefront trail — the perfect way to burn more calories and take in Chicago's majestic skyline."

🥪 Lunch: "I love Manny's — the unpretentious cafeteria atmosphere, the theater of the knife-wielding guys behind the counter, and the motley crowd (cops, politicos, execs, you name it). Normally, I eat a healthy lunch, but today, I'm going for gluttonous glory — a pastrami sandwich, piled high, with a potato pancake on the side."

🛌 Afternoon activity: "Nap, induced by Manny's food coma."

🍽️ Dinner: "North Pond Restaurant is where my wife, Barbara Mahany, and I celebrate special occasions. We revel in the Prairie Style-inspired design, the creative offerings on the menu, the intimate setting and the personalized service."

🎭 Evening activity: "We’d drive up to Glencoe to see a show at the Writers Theater, attracted by the quality of the productions and the beauty of the theater’s Jeanne Gang design."