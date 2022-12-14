1 hour ago - Things to Do
Great Axios Chicago Gift Guide: Home goods
If our book recommendations didn't fulfill all your shopping needs, check out these locally themed housewarming gifts:
- Skyline or flag felt trivets from the Fair Trade Chicago holiday pop-up in New City Mall and Andersonville Galleria. $24.
- Scented candle: Smelling like a fresh lake breeze, this soy candle comes from Bright Endeavors, which offers job training programs to young moms with professional goals. $8-$25.
- Millennium Roast Coffee, made exclusively for Fair Trade Chicago in partnership with Metropolis Coffee, offers a delicious dark roast at $13.95 for a 12-ounce bag. Also available in other roast levels.
- Skyline mug from P.O.S.H. delivers charming sketches of Chicago landmarks with your morning joe. $18.
