Great Axios Chicago Gift Guide: Food

If Chicago-centric books and housewares aren't your bag, this list of local foodie gifts might help you complete your holiday shopping:

🍕 Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizzas are available for a limited time in a collaboration between Lou Malnati's and Portillo's (two pies for $72.99).

We don't know how they taste, but the final layer of hot giardiniera should make them taste like Chicago.

Red Belly Honey. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🍯 Red Belly Honey was founded by local culinary cannabis innovator Joline Rivera, who partners with Bee Fuse Technology to create a honey infused with CBD by actual bees ($74.49 a jar).

Rivera sees it as medicinal food.

🥖 Holiday baking classes at Publican Quality Bread with Greg Wade on Friday and Saturday this week ($125).

Or you could just buy Wade's fabulous new cookbook, "Bread Head" ($45), along with a warm loaf of sourdough.

☕️ Red Kite Blend Coffee by Oak Park's Whirlwind Coffee Co., where $3 from every $16.50 bag goes to benefit programs for youth with special needs.