Soldier Field is for Swifties

The last time Taylor Swift played Chicago was in 2018 at Soldier Field. Photo: John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Megastar Taylor Swift is playing Soldier Field as part of "The Eras" tour.

Mark your calendar for June 2 and 3, 2023.

The intrigue: Not unlike Harry Styles, Swift will perform multiple shows — and we're one of only seven cities where she'll do that.

If you go: Tickets go on public sale Nov. 18, but you can sign up for presale to buy them earlier.

Initial prices range from $44-$449. VIP packages range from $199-$899.

According to SeatGeek, the most expensive local ticket in recent history was The Grateful Dead ($650) in 2015.

The big picture: Swift made Billboard Hot 100 history this week by becoming the first artist to have a song in every one of the top 10 spots, the music charting website said Monday.

The 10 tracks come from her 10th studio album, "Midnights." She passed Drake, who had nine of the 10 spots in 2021.

Swift's song "Anti-Hero" claimed the No. 1 spot on the list. "Midnights" also became the most-streamed album in a single day upon its debut.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Taylor Swift is amazing. She's doing things in popular music that even The Beatles didn't do.