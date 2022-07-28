👋 Hey, it's Monica. Hours after Klondike announced its discontinuation of the Choco Taco this week, I got a tip about something close — the Chaco Taco ($8) at Lonesome Rose in Logan Square.

What happened: Still in a haze over the death of my rabbit, I motored to the restaurant intent on ordering the taco to go. That is, until I realized it would be soup before I got home.

And that, my friends, is how I ended up at a table eating a giant ice cream taco for dinner.

If you go: Please don't replicate my meal choice, but do share this horchata ice-cream-filled, chocolatey waffle sprinkled with peanut-pretzel topping for dessert with pals.