32 mins ago - Food and Drink
Lonesome Rose's Chaco Taco offers an artisan replacement
👋 Hey, it's Monica. Hours after Klondike announced its discontinuation of the Choco Taco this week, I got a tip about something close — the Chaco Taco ($8) at Lonesome Rose in Logan Square.
What happened: Still in a haze over the death of my rabbit, I motored to the restaurant intent on ordering the taco to go. That is, until I realized it would be soup before I got home.
- And that, my friends, is how I ended up at a table eating a giant ice cream taco for dinner.
If you go: Please don't replicate my meal choice, but do share this horchata ice-cream-filled, chocolatey waffle sprinkled with peanut-pretzel topping for dessert with pals.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.