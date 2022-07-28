32 mins ago - Food and Drink

Lonesome Rose's Chaco Taco offers an artisan replacement

Monica Eng
Photo of a taco-shaped ice cream treat.
Chicagoans jonesing for the soon-to-be-discontinued Choco Taco can get their fix with the Chaco Taco at Lonesome Rose. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica. Hours after Klondike announced its discontinuation of the Choco Taco this week, I got a tip about something close — the Chaco Taco ($8) at Lonesome Rose in Logan Square.

What happened: Still in a haze over the death of my rabbit, I motored to the restaurant intent on ordering the taco to go. That is, until I realized it would be soup before I got home.

  • And that, my friends, is how I ended up at a table eating a giant ice cream taco for dinner.

If you go: Please don't replicate my meal choice, but do share this horchata ice-cream-filled, chocolatey waffle sprinkled with peanut-pretzel topping for dessert with pals.

