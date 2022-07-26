Klondike discontinues Choco Taco ice cream treat

Ice cream fans are mourning the loss of a longtime classic treat — Klondike has discontinued its Choco Taco, which it has sold since the 1980s.

Why it matters: Many brands have dropped items, shrunk the size of products and raised prices since the start of the pandemic.

Driving the news: Klondike confirmed Monday that it dropped the taco-shaped ice cream this month because of an "unprecedented spike in demand" across its portfolio, the Unilever-owned brand said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in what appears to be a joke, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted late Monday that he was "introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos."

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted to parent company Unilever that he'd "like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods."

Yes, but: Klondike is already talking about a possible comeback on its own.

What they're saying: "We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful," Klondike said in a tweet Tuesday.

"We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years."

