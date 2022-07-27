Losing a beloved animal friend
Hey, it's Monica. Yesterday morning I walked into our den with a handful of cilantro, only to find our dear bunny Queenie permanently unconscious.
Why it matters: Like a lot of people, I resisted getting pets for a long time, afraid of the heartbreak that comes with losing them.
- And now that heartbreak is here.
Context: We adopted Queenie seven years ago from Red Door Animal Shelter in Rogers Park.
- We'd brought our farm rescue, Binky, there for a series of speed dates because the rabbit books said he'd get depressed without a pal. The two bonded right away.
- Queenie was known as Brooklyn at the shelter, but her take-charge personality prompted an immediate name change when we got home.
- Despite their early spats, the two rabbits had become inseparable in recent years.
Reality check: Rabbits are challenging pets. Years ago, I warned potential adopters about the specialty vet care, grooming, property destruction and friend finding that come with rabbit ownership.
- Plus, they are easily injured and usually don't like to be picked up — making them less than ideal for young kids.
Yes, but: None of it made us love Queenie any less or regret the day we brought her home.
What's next: Binky is getting extra cilantro this week as he hops around the house looking for his best friend.
