Losing a beloved animal friend

Hey, it's Monica. Yesterday morning I walked into our den with a handful of cilantro, only to find our dear bunny Queenie permanently unconscious.

Why it matters: Like a lot of people, I resisted getting pets for a long time, afraid of the heartbreak that comes with losing them.

And now that heartbreak is here.

Context: We adopted Queenie seven years ago from Red Door Animal Shelter in Rogers Park.

We'd brought our farm rescue, Binky, there for a series of speed dates because the rabbit books said he'd get depressed without a pal. The two bonded right away.

Queenie was known as Brooklyn at the shelter, but her take-charge personality prompted an immediate name change when we got home.

Despite their early spats, the two rabbits had become inseparable in recent years.

Binky (with the white paw) and Queenie sat for photo sessions that Red Door hosted over the years as fundraisers. Photo courtesy of Toni Greetis

Reality check: Rabbits are challenging pets. Years ago, I warned potential adopters about the specialty vet care, grooming, property destruction and friend finding that come with rabbit ownership.

Plus, they are easily injured and usually don't like to be picked up — making them less than ideal for young kids.

Yes, but: None of it made us love Queenie any less or regret the day we brought her home.

What's next: Binky is getting extra cilantro this week as he hops around the house looking for his best friend.