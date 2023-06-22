Child care costs are burdening Massachusetts parents

Data: Annie E. Casey Foundation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Child care issues have forced some Massachusetts families to quit jobs to stay home with a kid, according to a new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Why it matters: The report released last week shows how deeply families struggle to stay afloat while working and paying for child care, writes Axios' Astrid Galván.

State of play: The annual average cost of child care for one kid was $19,961 in Massachusetts in 2021, about 53% of the median income for single mothers and 13% of the income for a married couple, according to the report.

12% of Massachusetts children lived with a family member who quit, changed or refused a job because of child care issues in 2021.

Zoom in: Massachusetts ranked third in overall child well-being according to the Casey Foundation report. In specific categories, Massachusetts ranked first in education and health, 14th in family and community and 20th in economic well-being.

The study found 29% of Massachusetts children have parents that lack secure employment. 30% of Mass. children live in households with a high housing cost burden.

Zoom out: The average annual cost of child care nationwide was $10,600. That number has increased by 220% since 1990, outpacing inflation.

The big picture: The inaccessibility of child care disproportionately affects women, single parents, families of color, immigrant families and those who live in poverty, experts say.

By the numbers: About 17% of Black children and 16% of Latino kids ages 5 and under lived with a family member who had to quit, change or refuse a job because of child care issues in 2021.

The same was true for 10% of white non-Hispanic children.

What they’re saying: "The child care costs can be so burdensome that they struggle to pay their rent, to buy food, to buy diapers and clothing for their children," says Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs at the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

