No ETA for return to normal after Fulton cyberattack

Fulton County government has slowed to a hobble after an apparent hack forced the closure of important offices.

Why it matters: Fulton's responsibilities include public health, libraries, jails, animal control, and serious civil and criminal court cases including family law.

Every day its services touch the lives of more than 1 million people.

Catch up quick: County officials said a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend disrupted operations throughout the county government.

By Tuesday, the incident — Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts confirmed the event was related to a cyberattack — had hindered operations at the Fulton Superior Court clerk's office, voter registration division, tax commissioner's office and more.

State of play: Fulton Superior Court continued operations but told jurors to learn the judge's name and courtroom before arriving at the courthouse.

"Our customer service staff will not be able to access this information for you due to the outage," the court said on its website.

The Fulton tax commissioner's website, meanwhile, required visitors to complete a CAPTCHA puzzle to prove they were not robots.

Of note: Court's still in session, the library system's card catalog works, and customers can renew tags, according to county officials.