No ETA for return to normal after Fulton cyberattack

animated illustration of a glitching app alert button

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Fulton County government has slowed to a hobble after an apparent hack forced the closure of important offices.

Why it matters: Fulton's responsibilities include public health, libraries, jails, animal control, and serious civil and criminal court cases including family law.

  • Every day its services touch the lives of more than 1 million people.

Catch up quick: County officials said a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend disrupted operations throughout the county government.

  • By Tuesday, the incident — Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts confirmed the event was related to a cyberattack — had hindered operations at the Fulton Superior Court clerk's office, voter registration division, tax commissioner's office and more.

State of play: Fulton Superior Court continued operations but told jurors to learn the judge's name and courtroom before arriving at the courthouse.

  • "Our customer service staff will not be able to access this information for you due to the outage," the court said on its website.
  • The Fulton tax commissioner's website, meanwhile, required visitors to complete a CAPTCHA puzzle to prove they were not robots.

Of note: Court's still in session, the library system's card catalog works, and customers can renew tags, according to county officials.

