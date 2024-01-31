No ETA for return to normal after Fulton cyberattack
Fulton County government has slowed to a hobble after an apparent hack forced the closure of important offices.
Why it matters: Fulton's responsibilities include public health, libraries, jails, animal control, and serious civil and criminal court cases including family law.
- Every day its services touch the lives of more than 1 million people.
Catch up quick: County officials said a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend disrupted operations throughout the county government.
- By Tuesday, the incident — Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts confirmed the event was related to a cyberattack — had hindered operations at the Fulton Superior Court clerk's office, voter registration division, tax commissioner's office and more.
State of play: Fulton Superior Court continued operations but told jurors to learn the judge's name and courtroom before arriving at the courthouse.
- "Our customer service staff will not be able to access this information for you due to the outage," the court said on its website.
- The Fulton tax commissioner's website, meanwhile, required visitors to complete a CAPTCHA puzzle to prove they were not robots.
Of note: Court's still in session, the library system's card catalog works, and customers can renew tags, according to county officials.
- In addition, adoptions and fostering services at Lifeline's Fulton Industrial location are available.
- Visit the specific county office for more information.
