Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Joe Redner, Tampa's "Strip Club King," preps for the Super Bowl

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

Joe Redner, owner of the Mons Venus strip club and government antagonist extraordinaire, is 80 years old, has beaten cancer three times and thinks he has about six years left.

What's happening: He's getting ready for another Super Bowl at his club, which sits just a stone's throw from Raymond James Stadium.

  • A sign of his longevity? Type his name into Google — and one of the auto-fill suggestions that pops up: "Is Joe Redner still alive?"

Why it matters: Tampa is notorious for its strip club industry. It's often mislabeled as the "strip club capital of America," an honor that actually belongs to Portland, Ore.

  • Back in 2012, PolitiFact found that Redner himself was one of the prime reasons for this misnomer, with an interviewee branding him "one of the most well-known figures in the history of the adult nightclub industry."

The state of play: As the city preps for a pandemic Super Bowl, Mons Venus is doing the same.

  • The most famous strip club in America has installed hand-sanitizing stations, UV lights in the air-conditioning system, and a requirement that everyone — dancers and clients — wears masks.

What he's saying: "My employees tell me they feel safer at work than they do at home," he told Axios. "We don’t have one case of COVID that we know of."

  • The man who values his net worth at around $6 million, but lives in a home so small "it would freak you out" won't be at the Mons on Super Bowl Sunday.
  • "I don’t get excited about games. I’m sorry. I get excited about the money. I hope the Bucs win, but it’s all relative."

Swan song? Redner, a longtime proponent of home-grown medical marijuana, said his last act of civil disobedience will be marching into Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's office with a reporter and his own giant pot plant.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Selene San Felice, author of Tampa Bay
22 hours ago - Axios Tampa Bay

5 Tampa Bay businesses get perfect scores for LGBTQ inclusivity

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index identified five local companies with perfect scores, per the St. Pete Catalyst.

Scoring a perfect 100 were Raymond James Financial, Clearwater’s Tech Data, Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, and the law firms Carlton Fields and Holland & Knight.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
29 mins ago - World

Aung San Suu Kyi charged after Myanmar coup

Photo: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities in Myanmar on Wednesday filed charges against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing and using walkie-talkies found in her home, just days after she was detained by the military.

Driving the news: The Biden administration has designated the seizure of power a "coup," opening the door to sanctions and a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Amazon's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As big as Amazon looks at any given time, it is always bigger than anyone outside the company can see, and a new CEO won’t change that.

Between the lines: In choosing top lieutenant Andy Jassy as his successor but staying on as executive chairman, Jeff Bezos is guaranteeing that the culture he built, powered by ambitions that exceed the public's imagination, will live on.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow