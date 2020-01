The lack of casualties could provide an off-ramp for Trump to declare victory and say the Iranians couldn't touch the U.S.

Iranians could claim they defended their honor.

Then everyone could walk away, and de-escalate.

A Pentagon statement on the strikes said: "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

Trump tweeted Saturday that "if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets," the U.S. had targeted 52 Iranian sites that could be hit "VERY FAST AND VERY HARD."

The latest on Iran's retaliatory strike, via AP:

U.S. embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe issued security alerts for Americans.

The FAA warned of a “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification” for civilian aircraft in the Persian Gulf amid in an emergency flight restriction.

A Ukrainian airliner later burst into flames shortly after takeoff from Tehran, but officials said they believe a mechanical issue caused the crash, which occurred just hours after Iran's retaliatory strike.

Trump, who'll address the nation this morning, tweeted: "All is well!"

"Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!"

"We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!"

A hopeful signal from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted: "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense ... We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

Between the lines: "Concluded" is the key word.

