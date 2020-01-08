Top Iranian official appears to mimic Trump tweet from Soleimani's killing

Senior Iranian official Saeed Jalili, who previously served as the country's chief nuclear negotiator, tweeted an image of the Iranian flag on Tuesday as Iran made its first direct retaliation against the U.S. for killing top general Qasem Soleimani.

Flashback: President Trump tweeted an American flag on the night that the U.S. killed Soleimani with an airstrike near Baghdad's international airport. Jalili's tweet comes as Iran fires over a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases where U.S. troops are stationed.

Go deeper: Iran fires missiles at Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troops