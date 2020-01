What they're saying:

"The brave soldiers of IRGC's aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic missiles on Al Assad military base in the name of martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani. ... We warn all allied countries of the U.S. that if attacks are launched from bases in their countries on Iran, they will be a target of military retaliation." Pentagon statement: "At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments."

"At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments." The Pentagon added that it had taken "all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners" in recent days and placed the bases on high alert.

Attacking the U.S. directly, and not through proxies, would be an extremely bold move for Iran, particularly as President Trump has drawn a red line over any attacks that harm Americans or U.S. interests.

But Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in the wake of Soleimani's killing that Iran should retaliate directly.

An Iranian response has been viewed as a near certainty, but most analysts argued Tehran would not take any steps it believed would lead to war with the U.S.

Iran has threatened "more crushing responses" if the U.S. retaliates with another attack. Trump, meanwhile, threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran took action like it has tonight.

Behind the scenes: Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting with members this evening when she was handed a note with news of the attack, Rep. Debbie Dingell told reporters.

Pelosi told the room to pray.

Flashback: President Trump visited Al Asad airbase in December 2018 and said that the U.S. would keep a presence in Iraq in part to "watch over Iran."

