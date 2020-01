Ukraine International Airline Flight 752 was due to take off from the Iranian airport at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday local time, bound for Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv, but it took off at 6:12 a.m., Per the flight tracking site Flighradar24.

There were conflicting reports in Iranian media on the number of people on board the plane. Emergency Department spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said the plane "was carrying 170 passengers and crew members," according to IRNA. Tasmin News Agency quoted the airport chief saying 180 people were on the plane.

"An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched" to the crash location, between Parand and Shahriar, just southwest of Tehran, Civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said, per AP.

What they're saying: Boeing said in a statement, "We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky " extended his condolences to the families of the victims," AP reports.

The big picture: Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency restriction on Tuesday prohibiting U.S. civil aviation operators from flying in airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman after the Iranian military struck two Iraqi bases where U.S. troops are stationed.

