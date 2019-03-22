Everything you need to know about the Boeing 737 MAX crashes

Following 2 similar crashes of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes that killed a total of 346 people, the aircraft have been grounded worldwide as a series of investigations look into what caused the crashes and any potential flaws that went unnoticed during the safety certification process.

Context: The FAA's approval process was designed to be seamless in that airlines that already flew other versions of the best-selling 737 series were able to treat the MAX as another in the series. This limited the training requirements for 737 MAX pilots and kept customer costs down. However, in reality, the plane had many new pieces of hardware, including more powerful engines, a redesigned tail, new wing design and, crucially, new software.