Context: The business brought in $101.1 billion in 2018, and $22.9 billion the first quarter of 2019 alone. The $100 million pledge will be distributed over the course of multiple years, according to the Times.

The backdrop: Lion Air Flight 610 crashed in Indonesia, killing the 189 passenger on board last October, and an Ethiopian Air Flight 302 fatally crashed in Kenya, killing all 157 passengers this March. Boeing has since grounded the 737 MAX worldwide, and is working to fix the faulty software that led to the crashes.

