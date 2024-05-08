Trump super PAC brings "MAGA" to TikTok

Former President Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 7. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

MAGA Inc., the main super PAC backing former President Trump, has joined TikTok. Why it matters: It's the first Trump-affiliated account on the Chinese-owned app, which the presumptive Republican presidential nominee once sought to ban over national security concerns.

Then-president Trump spearheaded the effort in 2020 to have the U.S. ban TikTok but has since flip-flopped his stance, coming out against getting rid of the app beloved by young Americans.

Zoom in: The super PAC's first videos, posted under the handle "@MAGA" on Wednesday attack Biden's economic record and labeled independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a "radical leftist."

What they're saying: "MAGA INC will not cede any platform to Joe Biden and the Democrats who are trying to destroy our country," Taylor Budowich, CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., said on X.

"We will ensure President Trump's America First agenda is brought to every corner of the internet and every precinct of this country," he added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom out: Biden's campaign has been on TikTok since February and has said they'll stay on the app even after the president signed a bill that could lead to a potential ban of the app.

Between the lines: Prominent MAGA figures, conservative comedians and other cultural commentators with large followings are highly active on TikTok, which has become one of the top sources of news for Gen Z, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

