Where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is on the presidential ballot in 2024

Data: RFK Jr. Campaign; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has qualified for the 2024 presidential ballot in four states and the campaign says he has passed the signature threshold in at least half a dozen others, including some crucial swing states. Why it matters: Kennedy's long-shot independent presidential bid has built a robust plan to try to get on the ballot in all 50 states.

Kennedy during an announcement on Wednesday argued against claims that he's a spoiler candidate in the 2024 race.

Driving the news: Kennedy has qualified for the ballot in Utah, Michigan and California, per the campaign. He will also appear on the ballot in Hawaii with the newly formed We The People Party.

He also collected the necessary signatures for ballot access in Idaho, Nevada, Nebraska, Iowa, New Hampshire and North Carolina. Petitioning is also underway in over 30 other states, per the campaign.

Kennedy announced in March that entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan would be his running mate, allowing him to accelerate his signature collection efforts in a number of states.

State of play: It's not clear whether Kennedy, who is polling better than any independent candidate since Ross Perot in 1992, will siphon more votes from President Biden or former President Trump in November.

Democrats are bracing for the impact of Kennedy's candidacy and have created an entire operation dedicated to countering his independent bid.

The Trump campaign has long believed that Kennedy poses more of a threat to Biden, but there are growing signs that the independent candidate may be starting to cut into the former president's base.

Between the lines: Democratic-aligned groups have filed challenges to Kennedy's ballot access, including in Hawaii.

Kennedy created the We the People Party in Hawaii, which had a lower signature threshold than what would have been required for an independent candidate.

Go deeper: Kennedy family endorses Biden in show of force against RFK Jr.

Editor's note: This story will be updated with additional developments.