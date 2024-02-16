For Gen Z, catching up on the news is often a side effect of time spent on social media apps like Instagram and, in particular, TikTok — and media outlets are adapting to serve that behavior. Why it matters: "Gen Z is being fed the news whether they want it or not," Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, CEO of the college-aged media portfolio Her Campus Media, tells Axios, noting that Gen Z news consumers are less likely than Millennials to visit trusted news sources directly.

Multiple polls have found TikTok to be the top source of news for Gen Z, and an increasingly popular source for Americans overall.

A 2023 Pew survey found that one-third of adults under 30 regularly scroll TikTok for news, up 255% since 2020.

What they're saying: "Social media has become a point of discovery for everything — for interests, for influencers, for news," says Ziad Ahmed, CEO of Gen Z-focused JUV Consulting. "But that doesn't then mean that we're not doing further research or having further conversations."

Both Kaplan Lewis and Ahmed cited TikTok as a search engine for Gen Z, where they can watch multiple points of view, including personal stories, on particular news topics.

"We're seeing so many phenomenal, gifted Gen Zers and young people take the microphone and tell their own stories," Ahmed says. "We learn in the third grade that a primary source is the best source."

However, as with platforms like Facebook that drove news consumption for older generations, the rise of TikTok as a news source has led to concerns around misinformation.

What's happening: Media outlets geared to younger audiences have shifted to posting explainer videos on TikTok or text-based posts on Instagram.

Some outlets like Australian news publisher The Daily Aus and U.K.-based The News Movement have staffers film themselves speaking to a smartphone and package it with graphics and related videos — a modern take on TV news.

Yes, but: There's an ongoing movement toward being more intentional about social media and smartphone usage.

"Almost everyone our age recognizes we're addicted to our phones," says Jack Winston, the 28-year-old CEO of BePresent, a startup for helping people reduce screen time. "Social media has been made intentionally addictive using powerful psychological techniques."

Media startup RocaNews has mimicked language-learning app Duolingo with rewarding good behavior, in this case purposeful news consumption.

"The best news [consumption] wouldn't just be digestible," RocaNews president Max Frost told Axios last November. "It would be enjoyable, fun, rewarding."

