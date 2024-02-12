President Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office on Feb. 9. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden's re-election campaign officially launched its TikTok account on Sunday with a Super Bowl-themed video.

Why it matters: The move comes after Axios first reported in November that the Biden campaign has been weighing joining the app to reach younger voters on the platform, despite data security concerns surrounding the Chinese-owned company.

Driving the news: In a video captioned "lol hey guys," Biden answered fun Super Bowl related questions such as "game or commercials" and "Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce."

By Monday morning, the video had 3.9 million views.

"In a media ecosystem that is more fragmented and personalized than ever, it's even more important to get our message across every channel and every platform possible," Biden campaign advisers told Axios Monday.

The campaign is "incorporating a sophisticated security protocol to ensure security" while on the app, the advisers added.

State of play: Last year, the Biden administration warned TikTok that it could face a ban in the U.S. if its parent company, ByteDance, didn't sell its stake in the U.S. version of the app.