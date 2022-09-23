Trump allies launch new super PAC called MAGA Inc.

Allies of former President Trump are creating a new super PAC called MAGA Inc., according to paperwork filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission.

The big picture: The PAC is expected to be the main channel for funneling money into key midterm races and could become a part of Trump's campaign finance infrastructure if he runs for a second presidential term in 2024, AP writes.

MAGA Inc. will replace Trump's existing super PAC, as first reported by Politico.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: "President Trump is committed to saving America, and Make America Great Again, Inc. will ensure that is achieved at the ballot box in November and beyond," Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement to Politico.

Between the lines: Trump and his allies are involved in several investigations — with hefty legal bills — related to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's Save America leadership PAC spent nearly $1 million on legal fees in July alone.

Why it matters: The new super PAC comes weeks before the Nov. 8 midterms, for which Democrats are out-raising Republicans.