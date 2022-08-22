Trump PAC paid nearly $1 million in legal fees in July
Former President Trump's political action committee, Save America, spent nearly $1 million on legal fees in July alone, according to a newly released Federal Elections Commission filing.
The big picture: Trump and his allies are involved in several investigations related to the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, New York's attorney general is conducting a civil investigation into the Trump Organization.
What we're watching: Trump's legal bills could go up even higher now that he has filed a lawsuit in response to the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago residence this month.
By the numbers: The PAC paid 12 law firms a total of about $964,433 in July, up from around $555,000 the month before, according to the filings, published Saturday.
- Save America has spent almost $25 million so far this year and has more than $99 million on hand, Business Insider reported.
Of note: The money is allowed to be used to pay Trump's legal bills due to the lenient rules governing the use of PAC funds, CNBC reported.
- Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
