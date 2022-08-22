Trump PAC paid nearly $1 million in legal fees in July

Former President Trump's political action committee, Save America, spent nearly $1 million on legal fees in July alone, according to a newly released Federal Elections Commission filing.

The big picture: Trump and his allies are involved in several investigations related to the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, New York's attorney general is conducting a civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

What we're watching: Trump's legal bills could go up even higher now that he has filed a lawsuit in response to the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago residence this month.

By the numbers: The PAC paid 12 law firms a total of about $964,433 in July, up from around $555,000 the month before, according to the filings, published Saturday.

Save America has spent almost $25 million so far this year and has more than $99 million on hand, Business Insider reported.

Of note: The money is allowed to be used to pay Trump's legal bills due to the lenient rules governing the use of PAC funds, CNBC reported.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

