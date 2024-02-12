Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 after the game went into overtime in Las Vegas.

The big picture: It's a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20. While Taylor Swift caused a buzz this year cheering on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce from the stands at Allegiant Stadium, there was plenty of on-field action — notably some record-setting moments.

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco on Feb. 11. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kelce hugs Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mahomes hugs head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jake Moody, #4 of the San Francisco 49ers, kicks a 53-yard field goal during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Bottom row, from 3rd L; U.S. rapper Ice Spice, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, actress Blake Lively, stylist Ashley Avignone and singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey (bottom L) during overtime at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs' kicker #07 Harrison Butker ties and sends the game to overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII — breaking a record set earlier in the game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 . Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers' wide reciever #15 Jauan Jennings celebrates scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Feb. 11. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers' running back #23 Christian McCaffrey scores a touchdown in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Kelce reacts at Reid in the first half after teammate Isiah Pacheco's fumble in the red-zone. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jake Moody, #4 of the San Francisco 49ers, kicks a then-record-setting 55-yard field goal in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Captains for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lineup for the coin toss, won by the Chiefs, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively are among those enjoying the Super Bowl LVIII excitement just before the start of the game on Feb. 11. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Singer Reba McEntire performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVIII. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

American rapper and singer Post Malone performing before Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos and details from the game, including the result.