Skip to main content
Updated 13 mins ago - Sports

In photos: Top Super Bowl moments from Chiefs' winning game over 49ers

headshot
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 after the game went into overtime in Las Vegas.

The big picture: It's a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20. While Taylor Swift caused a buzz this year cheering on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce from the stands at Allegiant Stadium, there was plenty of on-field action — notably some record-setting moments.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco on Feb. 11. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kelce hugs Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mahomes hugs head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 53 yard field goal during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jake Moody, #4 of the San Francisco 49ers, kicks a 53-yard field goal during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images
(Bottom row, from 3rd L) US rapper Ice Spice, US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, US actress Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone and US singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey (bottom L) attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
Bottom row, from 3rd L; U.S. rapper Ice Spice, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, actress Blake Lively, stylist Ashley Avignone and singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey (bottom L) during overtime at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs' kicker #07 Harrison Butker ties and sends the game to overtime during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs' kicker #07 Harrison Butker ties and sends the game to overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII — breaking a record set earlier in the game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII — breaking a record set earlier in the game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 . Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers' wide reciever #15 Jauan Jennings celebrates scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
San Francisco 49ers' wide reciever #15 Jauan Jennings celebrates scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Feb. 11. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers' running back #23 Christian McCaffrey scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
San Francisco 49ers' running back #23 Christian McCaffrey scores a touchdown in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kelce reacts at Reid in the first half after teammate Isiah Pacheco's fumble in the red-zone. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a Super Bowl record setting 55-yard field goal in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jake Moody, #4 of the San Francisco 49ers, kicks a then-record-setting 55-yard field goal in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Captains for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lineup for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Captains for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lineup for the coin toss, won by the Chiefs, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively are among those enjoying the Super Bowl LVIII excitement just before the start of the game on Feb. 11. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Singer Reba McEntire performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Singer Reba McEntire performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVIII. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
American rapper and singer Post Malone performing before Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Go deeper: Taylor Swift effect: Female-focused ad spots take the Super Bowl

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos and details from the game, including the result.

Go deeper