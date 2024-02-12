Updated 13 mins ago - Sports
In photos: Top Super Bowl moments from Chiefs' winning game over 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 after the game went into overtime in Las Vegas.
The big picture: It's a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20. While Taylor Swift caused a buzz this year cheering on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce from the stands at Allegiant Stadium, there was plenty of on-field action — notably some record-setting moments.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos and details from the game, including the result.