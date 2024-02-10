Super Bowl expected to bring 330,000 people, $700 million in spending to Vegas

DJ Irie, Flavor Flav. and Shaquille O'Neal "DJ Diesel" at Shaq's Fun House 2024 held at XS at Wynn Las Vegas on February 9 in Las Vegas. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Celebrities aren't the only ones pouring into Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Sunday to watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The big picture: The game — and perhaps Grammy Award-winning artist Usher, who's slated to perform at halftime — is expected to lure 330,000 people to Sin City and infuse up to an estimated $700 million into an economy bolstered by gambling and tourism, per Rolling Stone.

By the numbers: Exact figures won't be available until after the game, but analysts' estimates range from 330,000 to 450,000 people flocking to Las Vegas and spending between $500 million and $1.1 billion, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Those attendees won't all be watching the game from Allegiant Stadium, which is hosting the Super Bowl and holds 65,000 people.

Fans across the country prepping for Super Bowl parties locally will spend $17.3 billion on food, drinks, clothes, decorations and more, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

The southern Nevada metro area is estimated to benefit $138.6 million from the Super Bowl, per the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

What they're saying: Curtis Dubay, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's chief economist, wrote in his synopsis on Tuesday that the game brings "big support to small local businesses and their customers."

That happens whether consumers are "tuning in to root for one of the competing teams, to watch the halftime show, or be a part of the excitement," Dubay wrote.

