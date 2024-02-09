45 mins ago - Business
More celebs, less crypto: 2024's Superbowl ad trends
The Super Bowl is the biggest marketing event of the year — one of the few remaining events that most Americans watch in real time. Here are the big trends to look for on Sunday.
Taylor Swift effect: Every game she attended this season got a viewership bump, and the assumption is the Super Bowl gets one, too.
- Beauty brands like NYX and e.l.f. bought ad spots hoping to capitalize on those younger and typically female Swifties, reports Axios' Sara Fischer and Kelly Tyko.
Celebrity overload: What's better than one famous person pitching your product? A lot of them, apparently. Piling on celebs is big this year, WSJ reports.
- Fewer than a third of Super Bowl ads are celeb-free, per the paper.
- If you have a minute, watch this absolutely unhinged commercial for Paramount+ ... it features at least seven celebrities (if you count animated characters).
Beer > Finance: Remember the year crypto took over the Super Bowl? Those days are gone. (Look at that chart up top.)
- This year, spending on ads for food and beer and wine is up. Spending for ads on financial services? Positively anemic.