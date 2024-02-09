More celebs, less crypto: 2024's Superbowl ad trends

Data: Vivvix; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The Super Bowl is the biggest marketing event of the year — one of the few remaining events that most Americans watch in real time. Here are the big trends to look for on Sunday.

Taylor Swift effect: Every game she attended this season got a viewership bump, and the assumption is the Super Bowl gets one, too.

Beauty brands like NYX and e.l.f. bought ad spots hoping to capitalize on those younger and typically female Swifties, reports Axios' Sara Fischer and Kelly Tyko.

Celebrity overload: What's better than one famous person pitching your product? A lot of them, apparently. Piling on celebs is big this year, WSJ reports.

Fewer than a third of Super Bowl ads are celeb-free, per the paper.

If you have a minute, watch this absolutely unhinged commercial for Paramount+ ... it features at least seven celebrities (if you count animated characters).

Beer > Finance: Remember the year crypto took over the Super Bowl? Those days are gone. (Look at that chart up top.)