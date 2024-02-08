The Super Bowl is expected to attract more than 110 million viewers, 25% of whom plan to focus more on the ads than the game itself.

Why it matters: In 2022, the average Super Bowl advertiser saw $4.60 for every dollar spent, according to a report from market research firm Kantar.

And brands that use digital, creative and earned media to complement the ads saw the highest returns.

What they're saying: If the goal is to entice viewers and convert them into customers, then it's not enough to place the ad or pop-up an event alongside the Super Bowl, says 160/90 president Ed Horne.

"TV ads and on-site experiential opportunities can no longer just live on their own. They need to be married with digital campaigns that will attract and speak to a bigger audience."

Plus, digital buzz also generates media interest.

This interest allows companies to not only sell their products but also sell their business strategy to news readers, says Autodesk chief marketing officer Dara Treseder.

"When you have a big Super Bowl moment, it gives a lot of visibility to your brand — and so it's crucial to have a narrative that can serve as a red thread that weaves throughout the corporate story during the remainder of the year."

Yes, but: These monetary returns aren't a given — especially for brands that play it too safe, says Marcus Collins, marketing professor at the University of Michigan and author of "For the Culture."

"Mediocrity is the biggest sign of failure — to use the most expensive advertising real estate [for] a spot that could have been just a regular ad, aired at any time."

"It's also a mistake to overly rely on celebrity," added Collins. "When the ad becomes known for the celebrity as opposed to whatever brand it's meant to promote, that's a huge miss as well."

Be smart: More eyeballs create more room for criticism, so brand marketers are relying on their communication counterparts to advise on the content of these ads to avoid potential backlash.

"I don't think you'll see many value-driven ads this year," says Collins. "People saw the Bud Light debacle and said I don't want any of that smoke. Because of that, we should expect to see less of those manifestos about world views and ideals. Instead, expect a very humor-driven Super Bowl."

This is in line with viewer demands. According to a recent survey from the Harris Poll, 69% want to see funny ads, while only 24% want value-driven ads.

Viewers are also more inclined to enjoy ads featuring animals, athletes or characters from a show or movie featured in the ads.

Only 1 in 5 want to see ads featuring influencers, per the survey.

What to watch: Super Bowl ads are the first big campaigns of Q1 and are a good indicator of communication and marketing budgets, trends and tactics for the year ahead.

Go deeper ... Female-focused ad spots take the Super Bowl.