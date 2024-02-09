Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Buffalo Wild Wings; Note: Based on sales data from Super Bowl LVII indicating which type sold more; Map: Sara Wise/Axios

When it comes to chicken wings for the Super Bowl, team bone-in takes the trophy.

What's happening: Buffalo Wild Wings sells more than 11 million chicken wings every Super Bowl. Last year, more bone-in wings were ordered.

Honey BBQ was the most popular flavor during Super Bowl LVII.

Separately: Nearly 1.5 billion wings will be consumed on Super Bowl Sunday in the U.S., according to the National Chicken Council.

By the numbers: The amount of wings eaten during the big game is enough to feed every person in America four each and enough to place 693 wings on every seat in all 30 NFL stadiums.

