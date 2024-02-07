About 16.1 million employees may come down with "Super Bowl Flu"
The day after Super Bowl LVIII, about 16.1 million employees are expected to come down with "Super Bowl Flu," according to the UKG Workforce Institute.
Why it matters: So many employees call off on "Super Sick Monday," petitions and even state lawmakers are trying to make it an official holiday.
Between the lines: Around 14.5 million adults have admitted to lying about being sick after the Super Bowl, 11% being managers, reports the UKG.
- Six million of those employees will risk a workplace penalty for their absence.
- About 10 million people have already requested the day off.
What they're saying: "Any major cultural event is a chance to bring people together and, for leaders, a chance to acknowledge that we have lives outside of work," UKG CEO Chris Todd told Axios.
The other side: Anticipated absences are slightly down from last year, when 18.8 million employees said they would not show up for work after the Super Bowl.
- Our thought bubble: Absences could be down this year because the game is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in 2020, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
