From Oikos to Oreo, Super Bowl ads you can watch now
Sure, Super Bowl LVIII is a big game for San Francisco and Kansas City, but it's also huge for hilarious and heartwarming commercials.
By the numbers: 30-second ads for the big game are going for $7 million, according to AdAge.
What we're watching: A zany ad featuring Sir Patrick Stewart and Peppa Pig, debuts for Lionel Messi and Kris Jenner, and a viral moment recreation from David and Victoria Beckham.
"Superior Beach" — Michelob Ultra
- This 60-second spot featuring Lionel Messi, Jason Sudeikis and Dan Marino will be the first alcoholic beverage commercial to air during this year's game.
"Couch Potato Farms" — Pluto TV
- This is the first Super Bowl ad for the free TV streaming platform.
- Of note: The service is streaming every Super Bowl on a new pop-up channel until Feb. 21.
"A Mountain of Entertainment" — Paramount+
- A group that includes Sir Patrick Stewart, Dora the Explorer, Tua Tagovailoa, Drew Barrymore, Peppa Pig, Knuckles, Jeff Probst and Arnold from "Hey Arnold" try to traverse over a mountain with some motivation from Creed.
"Hold My Oikos" — Oikos
- Martin Lawrence shows off some superhuman strength in front of Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.
"David and Victoria Beckham Forget" — Uber Eats
- The Beckhams recreate this viral moment from David's recent documentary in this 35-second spot for Uber Eats.
"Twist On It" — Oreo
- Kris Jenner makes her debut in a Super Bowl commercial where everything is decided by the twist of an Oreo.
"Mayo Cat" — Hellmann's
- SNL alumni Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson star alongside a talented cat in this ad for Hellmann's Mayonnaise.
"You've been e.l.f.ing summoned" — E.L.F. cosmetics
- See who gets summoned to "jury beauty" in this new spot for E.L.F. cosmetics.
"Life Is A Ball" — Lindt Chocolate
- Lindor Truffles take center stage in the premium chocolate maker's first Super Bowl spot.
"Old School Delivery" — Budweiser
- The Clydesdales return for another heartwarming Budweiser ad.
What's next: Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30pm Sunday on CBS and Nickelodeon.