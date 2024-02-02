Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sure, Super Bowl LVIII is a big game for San Francisco and Kansas City, but it's also huge for hilarious and heartwarming commercials.

By the numbers: 30-second ads for the big game are going for $7 million, according to AdAge.

What we're watching: A zany ad featuring Sir Patrick Stewart and Peppa Pig, debuts for Lionel Messi and Kris Jenner, and a viral moment recreation from David and Victoria Beckham.

"Superior Beach" — Michelob Ultra

This 60-second spot featuring Lionel Messi, Jason Sudeikis and Dan Marino will be the first alcoholic beverage commercial to air during this year's game.

"Couch Potato Farms" — Pluto TV

This is the first Super Bowl ad for the free TV streaming platform.

Of note: The service is streaming every Super Bowl on a new pop-up channel until Feb. 21.

"A Mountain of Entertainment" — Paramount+

A group that includes Sir Patrick Stewart, Dora the Explorer, Tua Tagovailoa, Drew Barrymore, Peppa Pig, Knuckles, Jeff Probst and Arnold from "Hey Arnold" try to traverse over a mountain with some motivation from Creed.

"Hold My Oikos" — Oikos

Martin Lawrence shows off some superhuman strength in front of Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

"David and Victoria Beckham Forget" — Uber Eats

The Beckhams recreate this viral moment from David's recent documentary in this 35-second spot for Uber Eats.

"Twist On It" — Oreo

Kris Jenner makes her debut in a Super Bowl commercial where everything is decided by the twist of an Oreo.

"Mayo Cat" — Hellmann's

SNL alumni Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson star alongside a talented cat in this ad for Hellmann's Mayonnaise.

"You've been e.l.f.ing summoned" — E.L.F. cosmetics

See who gets summoned to "jury beauty" in this new spot for E.L.F. cosmetics.

"Life Is A Ball" — Lindt Chocolate

Lindor Truffles take center stage in the premium chocolate maker's first Super Bowl spot.

"Old School Delivery" — Budweiser

The Clydesdales return for another heartwarming Budweiser ad.

What's next: Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30pm Sunday on CBS and Nickelodeon.