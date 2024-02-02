Skip to main content
Watch Super Bowl 2024 on CBS ... or Nickelodeon

Illustration of a television with football goal posts for antenna

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

For the first time in NFL history, Super Bowl LVIII will broadcast in two formats, on CBS and Nickelodeon.

What's happening: Paramount Global is testing a children's version of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers matchup that will air on Nickelodeon at the same the time traditional broadcast will air on CBS.

  • Paramount+ will also stream the game.

Between the lines: The Nickelodeon version of the game sold more than a dozen alternative commercial slots because it won't air advertisements for alcohol or R-rated movies, Variety reports.

Here's how to watch the game Feb. 11.

How to watch the Super Bowl on TV

CBS will air the Super Bowl at 6:30pm.

  • Nickelodeon will air its family-friendly telecast at the same time.

How to stream the Super Bowl

You can stream the Super Bowl on Paramount+ or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or on the CBS app.

