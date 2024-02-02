Watch Super Bowl 2024 on CBS ... or Nickelodeon

Share on email (opens in new window)

For the first time in NFL history, Super Bowl LVIII will broadcast in two formats, on CBS and Nickelodeon.

What's happening: Paramount Global is testing a children's version of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers matchup that will air on Nickelodeon at the same the time traditional broadcast will air on CBS.

Paramount+ will also stream the game.

Between the lines: The Nickelodeon version of the game sold more than a dozen alternative commercial slots because it won't air advertisements for alcohol or R-rated movies, Variety reports.

The family-friendly broadcast will feature special guests, including SpongeBob SquarePants and slime special effects.

Here's how to watch the game Feb. 11.

How to watch the Super Bowl on TV

CBS will air the Super Bowl at 6:30pm.

Nickelodeon will air its family-friendly telecast at the same time.

How to stream the Super Bowl

You can stream the Super Bowl on Paramount+ or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or on the CBS app.

