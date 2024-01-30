2 hours ago - News
What to know about the 49ers going to the Super Bowl
How about them Niners? Here's what you need to know as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for another showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
State of play: The 49ers will face the Chiefs, the defending champions, on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.
- The game will mark the first time the NFL has hosted the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, home to the team formerly known as the Oakland Raiders.
- This year's championship game will be a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.
The big picture: The 49ers have a 5-2 record in Super Bowls.
- Despite advancing to the NFC championship game seven times since 2011, the 49ers haven't secured a title in 29 seasons, ESPN reports.
Between the lines: The 49ers are the most SF team in the city, although the football team now plays in Santa Clara.
- As the San Francisco Examiner points out, the Giants moved here from New York and the Warriors from Philadelphia, but the 49ers are the one major sports team born and bred in the city, having first played at Kezar Stadium.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.