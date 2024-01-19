54 mins ago - News

Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

Reba McEntire holding a microphone.

Reba McEntire at the Ryman last year. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Reba McEntire, one of Music Row's biggest stars, is about to be star-spangled.

  • The NFL announced she's singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

What she's saying: "I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire wrote on X.

Flashback: "The Star-Spangled Banner" helped launch McEntire's career 50 years ago. She was initially discovered when singer Red Steagall heard her sing the anthem at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma.

  • Steagall took her to Nashville, where she got a record deal.

The intrigue: Nashville artists have now had a vice grip on the Super Bowl's national anthem slot for four years.

  • Eric Church sang with Jazmine Sullivan in 2021.
  • Mickey Guyton brought the house down in 2022.
  • Chris Stapleton took the mic in 2023.
