Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

Reba McEntire at the Ryman last year. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Reba McEntire, one of Music Row's biggest stars, is about to be star-spangled.

The NFL announced she's singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

What she's saying: "I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire wrote on X.

Flashback: "The Star-Spangled Banner" helped launch McEntire's career 50 years ago. She was initially discovered when singer Red Steagall heard her sing the anthem at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma.

Steagall took her to Nashville, where she got a record deal.

The intrigue: Nashville artists have now had a vice grip on the Super Bowl's national anthem slot for four years.