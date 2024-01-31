Flight 1989 is bound for the Super Bowl
American Airlines swiftly jumped on the Traylor bandwagon by adding Flight 1989 from Kansas City to Las Vegas and Flight 87 from Vegas back for the Super Bowl.
Driving the news: The Fort Worth-based airline added the flights for the weekend the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.
Of note: If you're not a sports fan or a Swiftie, you may have missed that Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating.
- Kelce wears No. 87. Both were born in 1989, and Swift has an album titled for her birth year.
What they're saying: "We are in our football era," American Airlines said in a statement. "To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do."
Yes, but: KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't forgotten. There are three Flight 15 options between the two cities, referencing Mahomes' jersey number, per AP news.
- Plus, United Airlines added a Flight 1989 too from KC to Vegas.
The bottom line: Traylor fans "take the moment and taste it."
