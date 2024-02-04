Super Bowl LVIII: Who is performing?

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Usher in Paris on Oct. 3, 2023. Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will match up in Super Bowl LVIII.

The big picture: America's biggest game, which kicks off Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. EST, is set to feature a star-studded lineup.

Here's a look at what performances to expect at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday.

NFL TikTok Tailgate: What to know

Gwen Stefani is set to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the professional league announced in January.

Fans throughout the world can tune into the NFL's TikTok account "for hours of live programming."

Aside from Stefani, the programming will also feature live performances from NFL special guests and TikTok creators.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Grammy Award-winner Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the national anthem, the NFL said.

is scheduled to sing the national anthem, the NFL said. Actor Daniel Durant, who had a starring role in the Academy Award-winning movie "CODA," will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.

Who is singing "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl?

The iconic rapper and singer Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful."

Anjel Piñero, an actress, model and dancer, will sign the song.

Who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl?

Grammy Award-winner Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign the song.

Who is performing at halftime?

Usher, the world-renowned singer, songwriter and dancer, will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL said.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in an earlier statement regarding the announcement.

Sanchez is also set to perform the American Sign Language rendition of the halftime show.

A new in-game DJ at the Super Bowl

Tiësto will be the "first in-game superstar DJ for Super Bowl LVIII," according to the NFL.

He will "perform a DJ set prior to the game while the players warm up and fans settle in" on Super Bowl Sunday at the Las Vegas stadium.

Tiësto will then "stay as the in-game DJ and play during featured breaks within the game, becoming the first superstar DJ to perform throughout the Super Bowl."

Past Super Bowl halftime shows

Some previous performers include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and Madonna.

Rihanna headlined last year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Go deeper: