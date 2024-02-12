RFK Jr. super PAC echoes his uncle with $7 million Super Bowl ad

A super PAC backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential bid ran a Super Bowl ad on Sunday that mirrored a 1960 presidential campaign ad for his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinarily expensive investment, but the ad ran just before halftime and generated online buzz for the long-shot presidential candidate seeking to boost his national name recognition.

The ad tapped into a captive audience of Super Bowl viewers, as many Americans are tuning out of political news.

Driving the news: The ad cost $7 million, American Values confirmed to Axios.

"The panicked DC power brokers are working overtime to keep Kennedy off the ballot because they know he can and will end their culture of greed and corruption," American Values co-chair Tony Lyons said in a statement.

"Like his uncle and his father, Kennedy is a corruption-fighter, and it's no wonder the DNC is trying every old trick and inventing new tricks to stop him."

Zoom in: Kennedy, who is running for president as an independent, faces an expensive battle to get on the presidential ballot nationwide.

He entered 2024 with $5.4 million in cash on hand.

American Values ended 2023 with almost $15 million in cash on hand, according to the public FEC filing.

Between the lines: Many members of Kennedy's family have condemned his decision to run as an independent presidential candidate, fearing that he could siphon off votes from President Biden in the general election.

The Democratic National Committee sued Kennedy last week, alleging that the long-shot presidential candidate engaged in a ballot access scheme" that illegally coordinated with the super PAC.

